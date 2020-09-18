Francis Paul Dloniak, 73, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, passed away in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 26.
Born on May 18, 1947, in Oil City, Frank was the only son of Francis G. Dloniak and Miriam Kaurala Dloniak.
He graduated from Saint Joe’s High School in 1965. He served in the United States Army Reserve and was honorably discharged. Frank worked for 29 years as an electrician at Cyclops/Cytemp, in Titusville, and then as a maintenance supervisor at MacMillan Bloedel, in Clarion. In retirement he worked part-time at Walmart, in Titusville.
Also known as “Butch” or “Big Munch,” Frank enjoyed hunting, golfing, crossword puzzles, watching sports, spending time with his friends at deer camp or on the river, and just being outside or driving through the woods looking for wildlife. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) lodge 264 in Titusville and the Pulaski Club, of Oil City.
Frank was always there for his kids, in good times and bad, and despite their antics. He coached several of their Titusville Leisure Services baseball and softball teams and never missed a football game, soccer match, or track meet. He braved several long-haul flights and foreign airports to go on a safari in Kenya with his grandkids in 2016. He is already greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Frank is survived by a son and a daughter, and three grandchildren; Brian C. Dloniak, his wife, Annemarie, and their son, Braeden, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Stephanie M. Dloniak, her partner, Howard Saunders, and their children, Oliver and Halina, of Kenya’s Masai Mara. Frank is also survived by his sister, Kathy McCarter, of Florida.
A small memorial gathering will be held in the forest, near Pleasantville, at a future date to be determined.
