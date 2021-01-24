Sally I. “Safety Sally” Karns, 76, formerly of Pleasantville and Tionesta, PA, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Oakland Heights Presbyterian Nursing Facility, Oil City, PA.
Sally was born on May 2, 1944, in Warren, PA, the daughter of the late Lewis and Doris Bemis Wright.
Sally earned her GED in 1992-1993 at Titusville High School. In 1995-1996 she earned her associate’s degree from DuBois Business College and received the Charles R. Kenawell “Good Neighbor”Award.
In 1972 -1993 Sally worked for Even Flo - Crater Mfg, and she was promoted to Supervisor in 1981. In 1998 - 2012 Sally worked as the Safety Director for I.A. Construction, Franklin, PA. She became known as “Safety Sally”.
Sally was an avid baker, but she was well known for her pies. She enjoyed spending time with her best friend Marie Lengyel. Her main priority was her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, David (Karen) Durstine, of Tidioute, PA; Mark (Diana) Durstine, of Pleasantville, PA and Jody (Roxie) Durstine, of Sugar Grove, PA; her son-in-law: Rob Johnson of Pleasantville, PA; her daughter: Elana (Gary) Murray of Apex, North Carolina., her brother: Alan (Michelle) Wright, of Crimora, Virginia; her brother-in-law, Frank Donato, of West Hickory, PA; her sister, Cathy (Tom) Gibson of Pleasantville, PA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter: Caryn Lee Johnson and her sister: Karen Donato.
No services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Powers, Present & Sixbey Funeral Home, 316 East Fifth Street, Jamestown, New York.
