Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021 at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.
Born June 1, 1923 in Warren, she was the daughter of Harry and Kathryn (Wood) DeForce. She was married to Wade A. Spence for over 70 years.
Alice was a 1939 graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville. She then attended Welch Business School in Oil City. She worked at various office positions, including working for Noel J. Poux for 15 years, Dr. James Zehner and was in the antique business for several years.
Alice was a member of the Thiel College Women’s Club, the Crawford County Antique Dealers Association and she tutored for the Read Program at Benson Memorial Library. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survivors include her husband, Wade A. Spence; one daughter, Leslie Hipwell McNierney, of Titusville; three sons, Wayde A. Spence II and his wife, Debbie, of Meadville, Roger W. Spence and his wife, Debbie, of Pleasantville, and Randy M. Spence, of Lacey Springs, Alabama; grandchildren, Laura C. Hipwell, of Centerville, Richard A. Hipwell, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Adam M. McKee, of Wenatchee, Washington, and Amy Sparks, of Carlisle. She is also survived by five great- grandchildren and two sisters; Betty Martin ,of Oil City, and Joanne Battles, of Newark, Delaware, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Noyd and Elwood DeForce, and her sister, Una Mae (DeForce) Spence; two sons-in-law, Richard A. Hipwell and John McNierney, and a granddaughter-in-law, Meagan Hipwell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
