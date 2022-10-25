Sandra (Wolfkiel) Hepler, 73, of Hydetown passed away on Friday morning, October 21, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after a brief illness.
Sandra was born on July 30, 1949, to Edwin and Particia (Sterling) Wolfkiel of Titusville. She married Thomas Hepler on June 23, 1973, her husband survives.
She graduated from Titusville High School in 1967 and attended Oil City Business School.
Sandra was employed in the banking industry for over 50 years, retiring in 2012 as a branch manager of PNC Bank at the Titusville office, and also served as a board member of the Titusville United Way for several years.
She loved to travel and made several trips cross-country. She also loved to ride motorcycles. She enjoyed gardening, remodeling her home and being with family and friends.
Sandra is survived by a sister, Judy Thompson; step-brothers, Jim, Mike, Bill and Donald Cherry; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Ed, Scott and John.
At the families request no visitation or services will be conducted at this time. A celebration of Sandra’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
