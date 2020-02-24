James D. Bergstrom, Sr., 83, of Enterprise Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Jim was born on Aug. 27, 1936, in Titusville to the late Carl E. and Beatrice Ross Bergstrom.
He attended Titusville area schools.
Jim was formerly employed as a custodian at Main Street School in Titusville. He later owned and operated Buell’s Corners Store and Bergstrom Heating.
He previously attended Hydetown Baptist Church on religious holidays.
Jim was a member of the Hydetown Businessmen’s Association, volunteered for numerous Hydetown activities and mowed the berms for the borough.
He enjoyed working on his Farmall tractor, sheet metal and running his businesses.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Vicki Kemp and husband, Clark, of Centerville; a son, James Bergstrom Jr., of Florida; three grandchildren, Charity Ann Brown and husband, Joseph Jr., of Oil City, Kimberly Ann Brockway and husband, Matthew, of Titusville, Alisha Holmes and husband, James, of Belleview, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, Gracie, Noah, Kristen, Linzy, Lexy, Hunter, Elena and Piper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Robert and Melvin Bergstrom.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa., 16354, on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Sterling, officiating.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
