On Friday, May 20, 2022, Harry Wilson McWilliams passed away just 10 days after his 95th birthday.
He was born on May 10, 1927 to Cecelia and Harry McWilliams in Pittsburgh, Pa. He served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. Upon his return from the war, he studied to become a Designer/Draftsman using the GI Bill.
On Oct. 27, 1951, he married Agnes Estelle Edkins and they raised two children, Thomas and Linda. During his career, Harry excelled in piping design and worked for North American Aviation as well as U.S. Steel.
In 1970, he moved his family to a farm near Troy Center and sold his beloved cabin cruiser to buy a tractor. He then raised beef cows and helped his daughter develop a “pick your own” strawberry business.
After he retired from his career, he worked as a security guard for Channellock in Meadville for many years. After his wife’s death in 2006, he began volunteering at the Titusville Toy Shop, making toys for underprivileged children. He continued going to the shop daily until just before his death, saying that his volunteer work gave purpose to his life.
Harry is survived by his son, Tom, and his daughter, Linda, as well as his son-in-law, Joe, and his grandchildren, David and Jaime.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Titusville on June 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Titusville Toy Shop, 115 St. John St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, Pa. 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.