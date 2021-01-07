William A. McCluer, 77, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Bill was born on May 17, 1943 in Titusville, a son of the late Morris and Virginia Gustafson McCluer.
Bill had attended the Pleasantville schools. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Bill was a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion. He enjoyed listening to music.
He is survived by several cousins, which includes Robbie Gustafson and Joey Gustafson, both of Titusville, and an aunt, Ellenor Harvey, of Ohio.
Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW or to the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.
