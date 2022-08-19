Edna Grace VanCise, 100, formerly of Tryonville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Edna was born on Nov. 23, 2021, in Tryonville to the late Ray and Edna Lingo VanCise.
She was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1939.
Edna worked in her younger years at Mrs. Lena Lewis’ Grocery Store, then as a clerk at G.G. Murphy Co., and Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp during World War II. She was appointed Postmaster at Tryonville Post Office until its closing in 1966 and was transferred to Centerville Post Office, where she retired from in 1980.
She was a lifetime member of the Tryonville United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and youth fellowship for many years.
Edna was involved in church activities and any events in the Tryonville area. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Leona Colbert, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by five sisters, Laura Sutton, Helen Ralston, Myrtle VanCise, Marian Propheter, and Sarah DeArment, and two brothers, George and Ray VanCise Jr.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted, with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.
Interment will be at Tryonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Tryonville United Methodist Church, 16927 Post Ridge Road, Centerville, Pa. 16404 or to Tryonville Cemetery, 38128 Five Corners Road, Centerville, Pa. 16404.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.