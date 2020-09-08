Harold Bruce Shaffer, 73, of Corry, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bruce was born on Jan. 29, 1947, in Titusville, a son of the late Oren C. Shaffer Jr. and Marjorie Crawford Shaffer.
Bruce was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1965.
He had been employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp.
Bruce is survived by the following children; Melissa Shaffer, of Sumter, South Carolina, Ray Shaffer, of Titusville, and Dotty Shaffer, of Niagara Falls, Canada; two brothers, Gerald R. Shaffer and wife, Carol, and Larry Shaffer and wife, Melissa, all of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol June Shaffer.
No public services will be conducted. Private interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
