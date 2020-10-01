Evangeline W. Daelhousen, 100, of Titusville, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 28, 2020 at her residence.
Evangeline was born on Feb. 28, 2020, at Tyrone, a daughter of the late Charles and Beulah Sheatz Whitford. She was married to William F. Daelhousen, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1994.
Evangeline was employed as a teacher for 28 years with the Warren County School District, from where she retired.
She was a member of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Curves, The Senior Center and of Kappa Delta Pi.
Evangeline is survived by three daughters; Sally Ann Ginkel and husband, John, of Mt. Jewett, Jill Louise Spangler, of Pleasantville, and Joy LaRue LaBolle and husband, Doug, of Pleasantville; seven grandchildren, Kali, Travis, Lucas, Savanna, Samantha, Sonya and Nathan; 14 great-grandchildren, TaLeigh, Braelyn, Carlan, Skyla, Shyle, Lyric, Orson, Jacob, Mattison, Riley, Willa, Fawn, Luke and Marrit; two great-great-grandchildren, Willow and Braden; a sister, Miriam Bailey, of Canton, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, William Karl Daelhousen; and two sisters, Lois Spotts and Ruby Fye.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Timothy Maybray, of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Keystone Blind Association, 312 Chestnut St. #103, Meadville, Pa. 16335 or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, Fla. 33131.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garretfuneralhomeinc.com.
