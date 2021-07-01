Mrs. Barbara J. Shrout, 94, of Patterson Road, Titusville passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Country Acres Personal Care Home. She had been a resident there for the past 2 ½ years.
Barbara was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Titusville to the late Frederick and Susie (Hollabaugh) McCurdy. She married Paul F. Shrout on Oct. 20, 1945, at the McCurdy family residence. Paul preceded her in death on June 4, 1996.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1944.
Barbara was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed wintering in Port Charlotte, Florida. Her hobbies included garage sales, antiquing, needlework and refinishing furniture. She loved her cats and living in the country.
Barbara is survived by her son, Keith Shrout and wife, Rose, of Murrysville; son-in-law, Michael Platt, of Franklin; grandsons, Kevin Shrout and girlfriend, Lindsey, of Phoenix, Arizona, Mark Shrout and wife, Julie, of Phoenix, Arizona, and great-grandsons, Cayden and Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Platt; brothers, Jesse McCurdy, who died in infancy, Richard McCurdy, and sisters, Norma Barker, Irene Lingley and Freda Miller.
A private funeral service is being conducted for the family by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.
Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Country Acres Personal Care Home, 2017 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 South, Unit 1 (A), Waterford, Pa. 16441.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
