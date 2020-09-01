Clyde Rex Sutton, 91, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1929, son of the late Williard Harrison and Iva Shade Sutton.
Clyde enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting firewood and his beloved cat “Booter.”
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War and a member of the Boilermakers Union, the Titusville Vets Club and the American Legion.
Survivors include his daughters, Julie Ann Sutton and her fiancé, Phil Howard, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Diane Lee Sutton and her wife, Patti Lesh, of North Port, Florida; his son, Ron Sutton and wife, Rhonda, of Centerville; his step-children, Vicki, Lori and Faith; his grandchildren, Joshua Sutton (Cassie), Hayley Sutton, Jason Sutton, Andrew Severo (Todd) and Anthony Severo; his great-grandson, Kohen; his sister, Virginia Haugh and her husband, Gary, of North Carolina; four brothers, Williard Sutton, Jr. and his wife, Janis, of Centerville, Jack Sutton and his wife, Betty, of Centerville, Jim Sutton (Lex), of Centerville and John Sutton, of Albion, and his sister-in-law, Janice Drake.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his long-time companion, Mary Gibson; his brothers, Gerald, Lee and William Sutton; sister Dorothy Wright and her husband, Norm.
Friends and family are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 North Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a graveside service following at Troy Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marquette Hospice House, 13465 N. Wayland Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
