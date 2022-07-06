Errol P. Fredley Sr., 85, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Errol was born on April 16, 1937, in Pittsburgh to the late Paul and Leona Smerker Fredley. He married Ruth L. Blausen on Jan. 2, 1971, in Maryland. She preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2008.
He attended Pittsburgh schools and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class.
Errol worked as an auto mechanic for over 40 years.
He enjoyed making toy tanks, cannons, and soldiers out of metal, fixing guns, reloading shell casings, and tinkering around with anything he got his hands on.
Errol is survived by his two children, Zena Fredley and husband, Bernard, of Pleasantville, and Errol P. Fredley Jr., of Texas; six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and two cousins, John J. Fredley and wife, Loretta, of Pittsburgh, and Mary Georgeanne Fredley, of Pittsburgh, and their families.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ellouise Schick.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Interment will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
