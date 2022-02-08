On Jan. 19, 2022, Cecil Bradley of Chester, West Virginia, passed away quietly in the early morning with his wife, Jill (Preston) Bradley, at his side. They often spoke of their life together and how fulfilled it had been.
Cecil was a soft-spoken person but always proud to be a spirit-filled man motivated in a Christian way of life.
He was always proud to be the son of Curtin Lee and Betty Wood Bradley, from Townville, Pa. After graduation from high school, LeRoy, as some knew him, enlisted in the U.S. Army where he extended his education.
He retired from IBEW Local 712 in Beaver, Pa. He was an avid hunter and always enjoyed a life with horses. He and Jill bred, foaled, raised and trained Thoroughbred racehorses.
He leaves behind his children; Wayne, Tim, Steve (Lori), Darin and Cedric (Jennifer) Bradley and Julie Griffin, and Todd (Jeanne) Peebles; two brothers, Denny and Bill, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Bradley and a granddaughter, ShaeLee Bradley.
Cecil was laid to rest in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville Pa.
A celebration of Cecil’s life will be held at a later date.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.