Rev. Dale L. Hallaway, 85, of Cloverdale Road, Centerville, passed away Sunday evening, June 13, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Rev. Hallaway was born on Sept. 1, 1935, in French Lick, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Lottie (Stackhouse) Hallaway. He married Louise Survance on May 14, 1955 in Indiana.
He attended Frankfort Pilgrim College in Frankfort, Indiana.
Rev. Hallaway was a master carpenter, throughout his life. One of his more memorable contributions was finish carpentry on architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Norman Lykes House” in Phoenix, Arizona — a ship-shaped home designed for the owners of a steamship company … with not a straight line in sight.
His ministry took him to pastorates in Indiana, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, New York and Pennsylvania. In more recent years, he traveled as an evangelist, serving churches across the country and in the Bahamas.
He most recently attended the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church and was a former board member and General Secretary for the NAHC.
Rev. Hallaway is survived by his wife, Louise Hallaway, of Titusville; three children, Rebecca Peak, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Drexel Hallaway and wife, Yvette, of Stonewall, Texas, Deborah Muir and husband, Howard, of Centerville; five grandchildren, Amy Happoldt and husband, Erik, of Titusville, Anna Peak and husband, Andrew, of Philadelphia, Sebastian Peak and wife, Corrine, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Molly Altman and husband, Chris, of Kalamazoo, John Charles Peak and wife, Tiffany; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Sue (Hallaway) Drake and husband, Arnold, of Mitchell, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Rex, Clifford and James Hallaway, and four sisters, Ruth Dixon, Pauline Rominger, Marilyn Jones and Ferne Burton.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service from the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Robert Luther, of the Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
