Venita L. Raszmann, 83, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Cortland Healthcare Center in Cortland, Ohio, after a long battle with COPD.
Venita was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Richard Lamberton and Marie (Peterson) Carlson. She married Daniel Raszmann on April 29, 1961, in Titusville and moved to Warren, Ohio soon after. Later in life, both Venita and Daniel became residents of Courtland Healthcare Center, where Mr. Raszmann is still a resident.
Venita was a graduate of Titusville High School (Colestock), Class of 1955. She worked briefly for Struthers Wells in Titusville before marrying. She enjoyed supporting her daughter’s many band activities, spending time with friends, but mostly sharing time with her grandson.
Venita is survived by her husband, Daniel; a daughter, Kimberly Washburn and husband, Todd, of Durham, North Carolina; a grandson, Jonathan Washburn, of Durham, North Carolina, and a cousin, Br. David Carlson, OSB, St. Vincent Archabbey, Latrobe, Pa.
Venita was preceded in death by her mother, Marie and stepfather, Andrew Carlson; an aunt and uncle, Marjorie and Edward Carlson, and cousins, Alma Oniboni (Carlson) and Roger Carlson.
A private burial is being conducted for the family at St. Catharine’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave. #9, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave the family a condolence, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
