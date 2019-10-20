Richard G. Peebles Jr., 76, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dick was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Titusville, a son of the late Richard G. Peebles Sr., and Lyle and Isabelle Miller Peebles.

Dick was married to Elizabeth “Betty” Harmon on Nov. 28, 1964, in Titusville. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2014.

Dick was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1962. He was co-owner of Peebles Motors Inc. from 1975 until 1988, and also owner of Peebles Auto Isle from 1988 until 1998, at which time he retired.

Dick was a member of Titusville First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher and deacon.

He was a member of the Titusville Lions Club; Big Brothers and Sisters of Crawford County; the Titusville Jaycees; Titusville Moose Club; and was a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

Dick was an avid private pilot and aircraft enthusiast and member of the AOPA. He was also a classic car enthusiast; enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and traveling with this wife, Betty.

Dick is survived by three sons, Roger Peebles and wife, Colleen, of Sussex, Wisconsin, Thomas Peebles and wife, Gina, of Enumclaw, Washington, and Richard James “Jamie” Peebles, of Titusville; two granddaughters, Lynsey Rengen and husband, Nathan, of Arlington, Washington, and Leigha Peebles, of Enumclaw, Washington; four sisters, Joan Warner and husband, Ronald, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Carol Kling, of Phoenix, Arizona, Margaret “Peg” Green and Carol Jo Kuzmich and husband, Raymond, all of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Kathryn Taylor, Frances Howe, Mary Wilson and Judy Wisniewski.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at Titusville First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville, with Rev. Dr. Vaughan Smith, pastor, and Thomas Newcombe, director of senior adult and youth ministries, officiating.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, c/o Pam Holcomb 39887 State Highway 408, Titusville, PA, 16354; or to a local charity of one’s choice.

