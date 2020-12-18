Doris M. Davis, 51, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Doris was born on Jan. 7, 1969 in Torrance, California. She was the daughter of Mike and Linda Sines Murphy. She was married to Gary L. Davis on May 16, 1992 in Pleasantville.
Doris was a graduate of Maplewood High School, Class of 1987.
She was founder and co-owner, with her husband, of Supremely Clean.
Doris enjoyed dancing with her many friends, visiting her California family, gardening with “the garden party girls,” decorating and celebrating Christmas with her family, singing songs with her granddaughters and going shopping with Mackenzie.
She is survived by her parents, of Titusville; her husband, of Titusville; three children, Michael Davis, Tyler Davis and wife, Chelsey, and Mackenzie Davis, all of Titusville; two granddaughters, Laikynn and Genevieve Davis; her father-in-law, Robert P. Davis, of Titusville; her paternal grandmother, Arlene Murphy, of Townville; a brother, Phillip Anthony, of Titusville; a sister, Jen Edwards and husband, Stephen, of Titusville, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Doris was preceded in death by her biological father, Edward Allen Childers, and her mother-in-law, Rebecca W. Davis.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no public calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service for the family will be conducted at the family home with Rev. Larry Reitz, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Friends and family may express their condolences through social media or visiting the family home at their convenience.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to MBCN (Metastatic Breast Cancer Network) c/o Shirley Mertz, 1481 Thor Drive Inverness, Illinois 60067.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
