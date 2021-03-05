Kenneth Bierce, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 86 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Feb. 24, 2021.
Ken was born on Nov. 5, 1934, in Titusville, to Robert Bierce and Bertha Jackson McMunn.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1951 when he was 17 and served as a company clerk in both Korea and Washington D.C., achieving the rank of Sergeant. While serving in the reserves he started a long career with the VA Hospital system. In the 1980s, he joined the family’s business, Dan’L Building Supplies in Pasco County, Florida.
On Jan. 19, 1964, he was married to author, Jane Chapel. Together they raised one daughter, Lynnora, and two sons, Stephen and Dana William.
Ken was a kind man, who believed in giving back to the community through both personal and financial investment. He loved to cook and gave away countless loaves of his special recipe apple bread to friends and family.
He enjoyed making things with his hands and gardening. He loved to sing in harmony and dance to good music. Cats tended to seek him out and befriend him. He was a loyal and lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.
Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane; dear sisters, Jane (Stokes) and Mary Catherine (Hayden), and dear brothers, Tom and Pat (McMunn).
He is survived by his brother, Danny McMunn; his daughter, Lynnora; his sons, Stephen and Dana William (all Bierce); his grandchildren, Geneva and Egan (Bierce-Wilson); his great-grandson, Corvus; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Zimmermann), Kathie, Linda and Marlene (all McMunn), and several cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial services are tentatively planned for the fall in Dandridge, Tennessee; Hernando County, Florida and Titusville.
