Ronald Joseph Southwick, 76, of Tucson, Arizona, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Oct., 15, 2020.
Ron was born on June 26, 1944 to Raymond and Phyllis Southwick in Rome, New York. After graduating from Titusville High School in 1962, he joined the United States Army. In 1965 he married the love of his life, Carol Miller. They have four children. Together they served in ministry for decades in pastoral and missionary work with Youth With A Mission and Deaf World Ministries. They served in Pennsylvania, California, Texas and Arizona.
Ron enjoyed deaf people and their culture, joking with people, billiards, Cowboy Action Shooting (SASS), leather work, photography and birdwatching.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Russ Southwick.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his four children, Rhonda (Dave) Phillips, Jonathan Southwick, David (Lynette) Southwick and Micah (Nicole) Southwick; his sisters Rebecca Jennings and Rose Storrey; his grandchildren, Savannah (Jesse) Kellick, Colten Phillips, Abrianna Phillips, Josiah Southwick, Matthew (Tilly) Southwick, Benjamin Southwick, Jacob Southwick, Lily Southwick and Amana Southwick and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
