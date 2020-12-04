Mr. Roy C. Burrows, 88, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Roy was born on June 1, 1932, in Warren to the late Timothy M. and Annie E. Quint Burrows. He married Irene E. Manross on Jan. 20, 1961.
He attended Titusville High School and graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1950, where he also earned a letter in wrestling.
Roy was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He served for 11 years and fought during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
Roy was a member Titusville Lodge #754 F&AM and Erie Zem Zem Shrine Club.
He enjoyed hunting, dancing, roller skating and riding his horse, Hunter. Roy loved sports. He boxed while in the Air Force, worked on a pit crew for auto racing, played slow pitch softball and enjoyed watching high school wrestling. Roy also enjoyed traveling to a variety of places including, Germany, the Faroe Islands, Iceland and Nigeria.
Roy is survived by his wife, Irene, of Titusville; two sons, Daniel L. Nicols and wife, Roberta, of Conneaut Lake, and Timothy R. Burrows and partner, Amy, of Chesapeake, Virginia; a daughter, Pennie A. Winkler and husband, Richard, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Andrew Maclean, Melissa Angel, Michael Maclean, Marie Bagi, Cameron Nicols and Nicole Burrows; two great-grandchildren, Jeremy Burrows-Wilson and Lily Bagi; two sisters, Nancy Patchen and Linda Youngquist, both of Warren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Milton H. and Carlton E. Burrows.
Services will be private for the family with full military honors being observed.
Interment will be at Swedish Union Cemetery.
