Casey James Nadolny, 25, of Titusville died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Casey was born on Jan. 13, 1996, in Titusville to John Nadolny and Corinda (Brady) Helffrich.
He attended Titusville Area Schools.
Casey loved music and rapping. He was a collector of sneakers and enjoyed skateboarding and wrestling.
He is survived by his father, John Nadolny, of Titusville; his mother and stepfather, Corinda and Geddy Helffrich, of Titusville; sisters, Teshia MacQuarrie and husband, AJ, of Titusville, Stephanie Roberts and husband, Sam, of Titusville, Keysha Shaffer, of Pleasantville; his nieces and nephews, who he loved to be around, Taylor, Chase, Addison MacQuarrie, Kaylee Roberts and Sawyer Shaffer; his best friend, Joe Fike, of Titusville, and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home on Monday, March 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
A private burial will be held in Kerr Hill Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.