Jessica Horn passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 14 in Tampa, Florida.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1992 in Titusville.
She is survived by her loving father, John Horn and his fiancee, Heide Schmidt, of Titusville; her mother, Penny Sines, of Harborcreek; a brother, Zachary Horn, of Titusville; three step-sisters, Raechel Tang, of Montreal, Canada, Alexa Brusco, of Fairview, and Athena Schmidt, of Titusville, and one step-brother, Apollo Schmidt, of Titusville. Surviving grandparents are Robert and Marilyn Mishler, of Pleasantville and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
She graduated in 2010 from Sickles High School in Tampa, Florida.
She was an avid Tampa Bay Lightening hockey fan. She loved her family, her friends, the beach, and most of all her dog, Athena. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She will always be daddy’s little girl.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to kingslight.org/his-child-scholarship.
