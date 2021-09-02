Cheryl Lee Symons McCleery, 72, of Fox Hill Road, Edinburg, New York, went to be with Jesus Christ her Lord and Saviour on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after a short illness.
Born on April 17, 1949, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, she was the oldest daughter of Robert A. Jr. and Dorothy J. Symons, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.
She was a graduate of Hopewell High School of Aliquippa in 1967, and also a 1970 graduate of Adirondack Bible College, of Northville, New York.
At the Bible College, she fell in love with one of her fellow students, George Harrison McCleery. They were married on Aug. 9, 1969, at Aliquippa. Her minister husband survives.
Together they served 24 years on two pastorates in Pennsylvania and two in New York State. She also served with her instructor husband at Adirondack Bible College for 27 years, during which time she labored as a kitchen buyer, cook, dean of women and part- time instructor. She was a devoted mother and homemaker who home-schooled her three daughters for over the space of 21 years.
As a child, she gave her heart to Jesus Christ her Saviour, and she never wavered in her Christian commitment.
Cheryl will be remembered as one of the kindest and sweetest persons. Her Mother once described her as a “plugger,” a woman of quiet strength who stayed by the job till it was done — one who never quit. To her husband, her three daughters, and all her family she was truly loyal, always faithful and always loving. Few, if any, can remember ever hearing an unkind word about anyone cross her lips. Although she had a very tender heart, she was strong in her convictions to do what is right.
She was a member of the Edinburg Evangelical Wesleyan Church on Fox Hill Road, Northville, New York. She had been a member of this denomination since her childhood.
Cheryl enjoyed gardening, music and playing the piano, working puzzles, getaway trips with her husband, visiting and keeping in touch with family and friends, and especially worshiping our Lord. She carried the cause of Christian missions at home and abroad, on her heart. She maintained a devotional life and always participated gladly in the family altar.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years and 21 days; three daughters, Carol Jeanne and Laura Lee, of Gansevoort, New York, and Mary Jane, of Greenfield Center, New York, and Tory, who called her Grandma.
She is also survived by her parents, Robert A. Jr. and Dorothy J. Ericson Symons, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Robert A. III (Catherine), of Schenectady, New York, Dennis J. (Brenda), of Greene, New York, and Donald M. (Cynthia), of Rome, New York; one sister, Marianne J. (David) Stalder, of Aliquippa; a sister-in-law, Carolyn McCleery Sperl, of Williamsville, New York; two uncles and one aunt, John Symons, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, James and Joyce Symons ,of Aliquippa, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Northville Funeral Service, Northville, New York.
Friends may also visit from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6 at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N., Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 29404 State Rte. 27, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the cause of Missions
