Bernard P. “Bumps” Kelly, 96, of Titusville passed away Monday morning, Feb. 21, 2022.
Bumps was born on June 1, 1925, in Titusville to the late Thomas Kelly Sr. and Ethel Daken Kelly.
He attended St. Titus School and Colestock High School. He earned his GED while in the Air Force.
Bumps was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam conflicts and during the Cuban Crisis and Cold War with Russia. He retired from the U.S. Air Force on Oct. 31, 1966 after 17 years of service with the rank of tech sergeant.
He was formerly employed by Robinson’s Wallcoverings and retired from there after 18 years with the company.
Bumps was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
He enjoyed being with his family, walking, gardening and playing his lottery scratch offs.
Bumps was the last of his immediate family. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederick Kelly, Peter J. Kelly, Thomas Kelly Jr., John Kelly and James Kelly; a half-brother, William Patterson; a sister, Margaret Campbell, and a half-sister, Mildred Sweet.
No services are being observed.
Private interment of cremains will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Funeral services are being conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
