Dr. William Wayne “Bill” Martin, 91, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bill was born on March 31, 1930 in Dravosburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry and Leona Walk Martin. He was married to Ruth L. Parker on Dec. 19, 1953.
Bill earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a dentist and was stationed in San Diego, California. He remained in the Reserves in Pennsylvania for several years.
He moved to Titusville in 1956 and started his dental practice downtown and in 1965, moved to Union Street where the current Titusville Dental Arts is located.
He was an active life member of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church, where he served in many capacities.
He served on the Titusville School Board as president and was the school dentist for many years.
Bill was active in the Titusville YMCA, a member of the Titusville Mason Lodge No. 754 F.&A.M and a member of the Titusville BPO Elks No. 264.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, hiking and boating. He appreciated Titusville for the closeness to the great outdoors, which he loved. He enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge and poker.
He enjoyed traveling and set a goal to show his children most of the United States before they left home. He was a talented woodworker, building furniture for his family and grandchildren. During retirement, he began to make golf clubs and often would provide his wife and others with new clubs.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ruth Martin, of 67 years, his children, Dr. Wayne Martin, of Titusville and Jill Martin Barbe and husband, Roger, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and two granddaughters, Kelsey Irvin and husband, John and Erinn Barbe and her fiancé, Jeff Hunley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jay Martin, who died of leukemia in 1975, and a brother, Robert (Bob) Martin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent in his name to the Leukemia Society or to the First Presbyterian Church in Titusville.
