Gloria M. Morris, 94, of Main St., Spartansburg, Pa., died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 13, 1925 in Union City, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Doris Drake Heintz.
As a young girl, Gloria lived in several towns in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York State. She graduated from Panama High School in 1943 and then moved to Corry and worked for Raymond Manufacturing until she married. Following her marriage, her main priority was raising and caring for her family. Gloria became Chief Operating Officer for Glo-Ray Corporation. She worked there with her husband for many years before retiring in 1990.
Gloria was a member of the Spartansburg United Methodist Church, Carpenters for Christ and the Spartansburg Fair. She enjoyed canning, gardening, baking, water coloring and word games. Gloria especially enjoyed being engaged with friends and family through Facebook, which she called “The Facepage”.
In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death on Nov. 21, 2012 by her husband, Raymond J. Morris, whom she married May 1, 1947; a daughter, Martie Morris Lee; a son, Terry Lee Morris; sister, Marie Kreutz; brother, Raymond Heintz; and a grandson, Jason Miller.
Gloria is survived by two daughters, Carol A. Hunt of Corry, Pa., and Barbara Miller and her husband, “Harm”, of Canadohta Lake, Pa.; and two sons, Brian J. Morris of Spartansburg, Pa., and Edwin K. Morris and his wife, Emily, of Sherman, New York.
She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pennsylvania. Rev. Cindy Gray will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Safe Journeys, 25 W. High St., Union City, PA, 16438; Spartansburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 96, Spartansburg, Pa., 16434; or Spartansburg VFD, PO Box 233, Spartansburg, Pa., 16434.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
