Mr. Robert J. “Bob” Hoover Sr., 88, of N. Dillon Dr., Titusville passed away on Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Mr. Hoover was born on Aug. 30, 1932, in Clarion County to the late Jerome and Loretta (Black) Hoover. He was married to Mary L’Huillier on Feb. 22, 1952 at St. Walburga Church. They had 68 wonderful years together.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Titusville.
Bob was employed as a truck driver for 47 years at Robinson’s Wallcoverings until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary, of Titusville; three children, Robert Hoover, Jr. and wife, Tina, of Oil City, Daniel Hoover and wife, Marge, of Oil City, and Joan Hoover, of Titusville; four grandchildren, Jennifer McNanay and husband, Jason, Joseph Hoover, Melissa Redfield and husband, Tony, and Allison Nygon and husband, Tim; seven great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Peggy Hoover, of Warren, and a nephew and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Hoover.
A private graveside service is being conducted for the family at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, Pa. 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.