Rowena Wig, age 81, of Centerville, PA passed away on Tuesday October 25, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1941 in Titusville, PA to the late Charles and Mabel (Bly) Steadman. She married Thomas Wig on August 15, 1959. He survives.
Rowena was a homemaker all of her life. She attended New Beginnings Church of Meadville.
Rowena enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, games, puzzles, flowers and walking outdoors. She especially enjoyed going to Lake Erie and the peninsula.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, she is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cox and her husband, Denny of Guys Mills, PA and her son, Steve Wig and his wife, Valerie of Titusville, PA; five grandchildren, Scott Wig and his wife, Ariel of Butler, PA, Jesse Wig and his wife, Marissa of Pittsburgh, PA, Jami Wig and her fiancé, Josh Starrett of Pittsburgh, PA, Ashley Alabran and her husband, Jeremy of Meadville, PA and Megan Mead and her husband, Dalton of Linesville, PA; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rhetha Wakefield of Centerville, PA and Regina Nearhoof of Centerville, PA and one brother, Jack Steadman of Centerville, PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elaine Steadman.
There will be private services held at the convenience of the family.
Please sign Rowena’s online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
