Mrs. Virginia C. “Ginny” Rhoades, 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Services will be private to the family, and interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
