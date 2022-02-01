Mr. George H. Clark, 94, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver in Beaver, Pa.
George was born on June 14, 1927, in Titusville to the late Roland Maxwell and Helen Weatherbee Clark. He married Leola Cedar on June 10, 1995 in Centerville. She preceded him in death on March 9, 2010.
He was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1945.
George was a self-employed farmer and was a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1995.
He is survived by his three children; Kristin Kincaid and husband, Matt, of Guernee, Illinois, Sharon Putnam and husband, Ronald, of Winchester, West Virginia, and Bruce Clark and wife, Jennifer, of Zelienople; a brother, R. Maxwell “Max” Clark and wife, Jeanne, of Centerville, and several, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Hasbrouck and sister, Katherine Bojarski.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in North Kingsville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Centerville United Methodist, Centerville, Pa.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.