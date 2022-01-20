Jacqueline C. Nuhfer, age 84, of Edinboro, Pa. passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie on Dec. 17, 1937 to the late Theodore and Florence (Kebert) Chase.
Jacquie graduated from Strong Vincent High School and earned her B.S. and M.S. in teaching from Edinboro University. She was an elementary teacher for 45 years at Parker Middle School in Edinboro and Titusville Elementary School, where she touched the lives of many students.
She was a member of Eastern Star and Edinboro Book Club and was an active member of Edinboro United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and led the Methodist Youth Group.
Jacquie enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and watching birds. She loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Thomas Nuhfer; two sons, Barry (Debbie) Nuhfer and David (Sandy) Nuhfer; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Tom (fiancée Kasey), Adam, John (Hannah), Jim, Sam Nuhfer and Lisa (Justin) See; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Ivy Nuhfer and Aurora See; and brothers, Ted (Florence) Chase, Bob (JoAnn) Chase and Jim (Sharon) Chase and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, Pa. 16412 and may attend a funeral service conducted by Rev. Lisa Grant on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High Street, Edinboro, Pa. 16412.
Interment will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Edinboro United Methodist Church at the above address. To send condolences, please visit gluntfuneralhome.com.
