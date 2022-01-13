Gregory L. Beers, 65, of Utica, passed away at 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness.
Born in Meadville on July 26, 1956, he was the son of the late Leona Beers Taylor.
Greg was a graduate of Meadville High School and went on to earn his bachelors degree from Edinboro University in Environmental Science with a minor in Biology.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Greg worked as a Research and Development Chemist at International Waxes in Titusville.
He enjoyed fishing, working around the house and building things. Greg and his wife, Valerie, enjoyed hosting family picnics at their home. Greg was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Titusville.
On April 23, 2016, he married the former Valerie DuPont Huff and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Tyler Beers and his wife, Ashley, of Meadville, Weston Beers, of Meadville, Jaime Nieves and her husband, Julio, of Franklin and Matthew Huff and his wife, Aimee, of Cooperstown; seven grandchildren, Abigail Beers, Emily Beers, Isabell Beers, Sarah Nieves, Christopher Otwell Jr., Tyson Otwell and Leo Beers.
Additionally, surviving are two brothers, Joseph Taylor and his wife, Debbie, of Meadville and Scott Taylor, of Meadville; one sister, Pamela Taylor, of Meadville and multiple extended family members.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phil Taylor, Pastor of Grace Fellowship Church in Titusville.
Greg will receive Military Honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard at the conclusion of the funeral.
Interment will be at Cooperstown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, Pa. 16125.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting HuffFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.