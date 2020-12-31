Mr. Raymond E. Lewis, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ray was born on Nov. 20, 1933 in Gladewater, Texas, to the late Banks E. and Vivian Troxler Lewis. He married Linda Weingard on June 19, 1965 in Titusville.
He attended John Brown Military Academy in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Ray worked for 25 years at the former Corry-Jamestown Manufacturing, drove for the Amish community for many years, and was co-owner, with his wife, of Raymond Lewis Heating.
Ray enjoyed cars, going to car auctions, car shows and drag racing in his younger years. He also loved being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Titusville, children; Nathaniel and wife, Tami, of Greensburg, Jonathan Lewis and wife, Cindy, of Titusville, Timothy Lewis and companion, Jamie Dawson, Benjamin Lewis and wife, Mary, of Meadville, Rebecca Kight and husband, Norman, of Titusville, and Michael Lewis, of Pleasantville, and 10 grandchildren, Dillon, Travis, Savior, Timothy, Nathan, Michael, Kevin, Lindsey, Jerrin and Julian.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Monday from 5-7 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Benjamin Hessler officiating.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville or on Raymond’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
