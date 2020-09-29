Mrs. Chong Son “Jean” Vincent, 71, W. Spruce St., Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Vincent was born on Feb. 15, 1949, in Busan, South Korea, to the late Veyong Gu and Yu Gan (Yim) Chin. She married David W. Vincent, Sr. on June 7, 1971, in Seoul, South Korea.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing bingo, going to the casinos and cooking.
Chong is survived by her husband, David Vincent Sr. of Titusville; three sons, Tommy Vincent of Ft. Worth, Texas, David Vincent, Jr. and wife, Marie, of Pleasantville, Danny Vincent and wife, Katherine, of Lewes, Delaware; nine grandchildren, Savanah, Skyler, Alex, McKinley, Owen, Elizabeth, Danny Jr., Victoria and Kennedy, and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., on Wednesday from noon to 1:30, with a service to follow.
Interment will be in Neilltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
