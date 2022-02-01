Donald E. McNellie, 86, of Old Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at his home.
Born on Feb. 1, 1935 in Franklin on his aunt’s kitchen table, he was a son of the late George “Jigs” McNellie and Edna Mae Jones McNellie.
A 1953 graduate of Oil City High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.
Don worked for the Oil City Glass Plant and J & L Steel. He then went on to work as a security guard for the mall in Erie and finally at the welfare office in Erie, from which he retired in 1997.
He enjoyed going to the YMCA and the Senior Center in Titusville, where he played Pinochle. He would meet once a month with Masonic friends for breakfast at Coal Oil Johnny’s in Pleasantville. He loved to hunt, play games with his grandkids, watch the Steelers and cared for his chinchilla, Leo.
Don was active in several Masonic organizations. He was a member and Past Master of Petrolia Lodge 363 in Oil City; a member of Titusville Lodge 754; a member of Venango Lodge of Perfection and New Castle Consistory; a member and past officer of Cyrus Chapter 236, Occident Council 41, and Franklin Commandry 44; and a member of the Royal Order of Scotland, Gateway to the West Council #5 Knight Masons, Richard Monroe Bard York Rite College No. 204, Antioch Conclave – Red Cross of Constantine, Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest, Council of Anointed Kings, and Knights of the York Cross of Honor.
Mr. McNellie was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.
On Dec. 30, 1960, he was married to the former Mary Elizabeth Neely, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Philip McNellie and his wife, Kim, of Titusville; a son-in-law, Dennis Hagan, of Knox; five grandchildren, Chad McNellie and his wife, Jennifer, of Depew, New York, Jason McNellie and his fiancée, Emmy Miller, of Venus, Kathryn McNellie and her fiancé, Daniel Dawes, of Oil City, Kayla Hagan and her fiancé, Gary Warth, of Brookville, and Tara Lutz and her husband, Jake, of St. Petersburg; 10 great- grandchildren, Laney and Troy McNellie, Ian, Zoe, and Alyssa Hagan, Weston Hargenrader, Madison McNellie, and Dominick, Dolcie, and Dane Dawes, and his companion, Doris Biltz, of Seneca.
Also surviving are two brothers, Robert McNellie and his wife, Ann, of Erie, and Thomas McNellie and his wife, Mary Ellen, of South Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Hagan; two great-granddaughters, Ella McNellie and Emma Hagan, and a niece, Shari Weaver.
Friends are invited and may call at the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at St. Stephen Church in Oil City at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, Parochial Vicar celebrating.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit morrisonhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.