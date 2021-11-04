Joseph C. Haehn, 73, a lifelong resident of Grand Valley, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Joe was born on Oct. 18, 1948 to Cleo C. and Doris Cornell Haehn. He was a graduate of Youngsville High School, Class of 1966. He served in the United States Army, stationed at Ft. Wainwright in Alaska. After the service, he worked as a journeyman in the tool and die department at Betts Industries in Warren. He loved his family and enjoyed sports, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Sterling Haehn, whom he married on July 27, 1968; a daughter, Melissa Haehn Mooney; a son, Michael Haehn; two grandsons, Andrew J. and Michael D. Haehn; one brother, Timothy (Beth) Haehn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cleo David and Terry Haehn.
At Joe’s request, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Maultby Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Youngsville, have been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
