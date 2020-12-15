Dennis Wade Tracy, 74 of Barboursville, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
He was born on June 2, 1946 in Titusville, the son of the late Wade and Wilma Bergquist Tracy. He graduated from Titusville High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh.
He was a Paratrooper for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dennis retired from Red Lobster and the City of Barboursville.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Burns Tracy; children, Nicole Tracy (Michael) Myers, Megan (Lee) McCormick and Dennis Wade Tracy II; grandchildren, Tylor (Gabrielle) Mahone, Bella and Lola McCormick and Nathaniel Wade Tracy; siblings, Constance (Emelio) Sandoval and Jeffrey (Diane) Tracy.
Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at beardmortuary.com.
