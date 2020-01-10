Dr. Edward J. Bajorek, 94

Dr. Edward J. Bajorek, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Ed was well-known in Erie as a long-term surgeon at St. Vincent Hospital and resided in Erie for over 60 years. He was passed in this life by his loving wife, Theresa (Peck) Bajorek, his parents, and brother Matthew Bajorek.
Ed was born in Titusville on April 13, 1925 to Peter and Alexandria Bajorek. In his early years Ed worked in his father’s grocery and butcher shop until his graduation from high school in 1943. He then faithfully served the U.S. during World War II on the surgical staff of the 123rd Evacuation Hospital in France and Germany in 1945. The 123rd Evac is often attributed to be the first “MASH” unit as it closely followed the front lines during battles near the end of WWII.
Following the war he attended Gannon College and later graduated from medical school from the University of St. Louis.
He then joined the medical staff at St. Vincent’s as a surgeon where he remained for over 40 years. During many of these years he served in the emergency room on the trauma unit.
Ed was a member of St. George’s Catholic Church and enjoyed attending mass there. He also enjoyed frequent walks through Presque Isle and loved the people of Erie.
Ed is survived by nephews Dr. Stephen Bajorek, of Boyds, Maryland; Andrew Bajorek, of Stoutland, Missouri; Ann Guy, of Pittsburgh; Martha Moon, of Stoutland, Missouri, and Anna Maarie Ager of Erie. Surving are also numerous cousins and grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc from 1 to 5 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. George Church at 10. Send condolences to kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gannon University to be used for educational scholarships in memory of Edward J. Bajorek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.