Mary C. (Sagan) Prizzi, 98, formerly of Girard, PA, died peacefully at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
She was born in Titusville, PA, on July 17, 1921, a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Chojnacki) Sagan. Education was extremely important to her. She persevered and overcame many challenges to graduate from Colestock High School in 1939. A few years after graduation Mary moved to New York (“Queens”) where several siblings resided and worked at the time. She was a stay-at-home mom. During the 1960’s, she worked for the U.S. Census Bureau, for a Dentist as a Dental Hygienist and eventually for the City of New York; retiring from Social Services in 1983. Following her retirement, she moved to Erieand then to Girard in 2004.
In her younger years, Mary’s leisure activities included bowling in couple’s leagues and women’s leagues, cooking, and playing cards, especially Pinochle. After retirement she was able to do more travelling; she was always the “Navigator” holding the map and dictating directions. Her grandchildren were passengers for many fun adventures and cherished memories. In her last decades (80s and 90s), Mary was her happiest when visiting family and friends sharing stories from “way back when,” looking through photographs, and simply enjoying each other’s company. Her favorite solitary activities included reading, collecting and trying out new recipes, completing crossword puzzles and sending birthday and anniversary cards to family.
Mary is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Margaret V. Mayer of Albion; granddaughters, Jennifer A. Edwards (Michael) and Michelle L. Gresh (Alan) of Girard, Deborah R. Brock (John) of McKean; a grandson, Dean J. Mayer (Shelley) of Belmont, North Carolina; brother, Frank Sagan of Spring Hill, Florida; great-grandchildren, Julia, Reese, Jenna, Nathan, and Lucas; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew F. Prizzi; son, in infancy, Thomas Leslie Neumann; sisters, Stella Krawiec, Valli Wiltanger, and Helen Baranek; brothers, Joe, John, Al, Matthew Sagan; and son-in-law, Ronald D. Mayer.
Friends may call on Sunday, Dec. 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. A Prayer Service will be held there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 101 Olin Avenue, Girard with Rev. John Fischer officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Catharine’s Cemetery in Titusville.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Rolling Fields Elder Care Community for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St., Girard, PA 16417 or the West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
