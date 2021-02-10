Teresa L. Conner, 53, of Water Street, Hydetown, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following an extended illness.
Teresa was born on June 26, 1967, in Titusville to the late Larry and Myrna (Hepler) Manross Sr. She married Ross Conner on July 13, 1985.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1985.
Teresa was employed previously by Quality Market, BI-LO and most recently at Dollar General.
She loved being with her children and priority one was her grandchildren.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Ross, of Hydetown; her children, Jessica Conner, of Titusville, Ross Conner II and wife, Ashley, of Centerville, Cheyenne Gutberlet and husband, Adam, of Pleasantville; three grandchildren, Ray Rice-Conner, Zoey and Teeghan Gutberlet; two brothers, Larry Manross Jr. and wife, Norma, of Titusville, Danny Manross and companion, Robert Jansen, of Chapmanville; three sisters, Bonnie Brown and husband, Roger, of Chapmanville, Cheryl Brown and husband, Larry, of Fairfield Beach, Ohio, Jenine Goodwill, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Gloria Manross, of Titusville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Manross.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family by Pastor Ward Beers.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions for Teresa may be made in care of Ross Conner at 41519 Water St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 to help offset medical costs.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
