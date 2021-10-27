Beth Ann (Oakes) Bernarding, 59, of Pleasantville, died suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in Coudersport.
She was born on June 16, 1962 in Meadville. She married William Bernarding on Oct. 10, 1981. They just celebrated their 40th anniversary.
She graduated from Cochranton High School in 1980. She was a lifelong farmer with her father and grandfather. She was self-employed as a relief milker for local farmers and was always willing to help a farmer.
In 1980, she was the FFA Dairy Princess and was also the first female Crawford County Star Dairy Farmer.
Her love for dairy cattle was shown through 4-H and later in life she would judge cattle. She also liked to watch the Miami Dolphins and Ryan Blaney.
Going on backroad rides with her husband to discover new wildlife was time she cherished with her husband. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was by far the most important thing to her.
Survivors include her husband, Bill, of Pleasantville; three children, Heidi Kelly (Joseph), of Linesville, Amber Irwin (AJ), and Cody Bernarding, of Pleasantville; nine grandchildren who always called her “Grandma Putz,” Shelby, Kameron, Ireland, Joey, Lauryn, Logan, Evan, Emma and Raeley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Oakes, her beloved dog, Putz, maternal grandparents, Glenn and Helen Custard, and paternal grandparents, Russell and Velma Oakes.
Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. when a Celebration of Life Service will be held with the Rev. Sonja Shirley, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family at dicksonfamilyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.