Thomas S. Weis, 92, of North East, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at home.
He was born on April 2, 1928, in Baldwin Township, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stephen and Cecilia Weis.
Tom proudly served in the United States Navy. After he served our country he worked at U.S. Steel as a manager for many years.
He enjoyed taking rides, mowing the lawn, being outside and being a member of the VFW. He attended Lyona Bible Church and was active in the Townville Fire/EMS, serving as an ambulance driver and later as president. Mr. Weis was known to all as a kind, generous and humble man whose eyes lit up when meeting others. He genuinely loved his fellow man.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Virginia “Ginny” Weis; his daughter, Cathy Reardon and her husband, Bill, of Chester Springs; five sons, Tim Weis and his wife, Trish, of Jackson, Tennessee, Tommy Weis, of Pittsburgh, Joe Bradley, of Union City, Jason Bradley and his wife, Diane, of Harbor Creek, and Jeffrey Bradley, of North East; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Weis; his brother, Robert Weis and his wife Jean; and a grandson, Matt Weis.
Friends and family may call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon. A graveside service will follow at Lyona Cemetery with Pastor Michael Frazier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
