Sheila Jean Bouch, 57, of Titusville passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Sheila was born on September 22, 1964, in Stuttgart, Germany to Heidi Hoefel Williams Leonard of St. Charles, MO., and the late Donald Williams.
She was currently employed by the Social Security Administration in Cranberry and previously with Honeywell in Franklin.
Sheila was a member of the B.P.O. Elks #264 and Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion Ladies Aux.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, John Paul Bouch of Titusville, whom she married on March 23, 2012; 4 children, Kyle McPeak and girlfriend Alisha of Raleigh, NC, Tyler McPeak and wife Maggie of Greenville, SC, Bailey Mennemeier of NC, Brody Mennemeier stationed with the US Air Force in Texas; 4 grandchildren, Liam, Paxton, Tripp, Charleston McPeak; 2 sisters, Michelle Champagne and husband Chuck of Bonnerdale, AR, Dana Griffen of Jonesboro, AR; a brother, Steve Leonard of Payson, AZ; and 2 nephews, Drake Champagne of Sheridan, AR and Dalton Champagne of Arkadelphia, AR.
Sheila was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bill Leonard.
A Celebration of Life for Sheila was conducted from the American Legion on Saturday, April 16th at 6 p.m. An additional Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 7th from Noon until 7 p.m. at the Diamond Lunch.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.