Mrs. Margaret Ann Edwards, 92, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 9:20 p.m., at her residence surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born on Sept. 8, 1928 in Erie to the late William and Marion Wagner Kennedy. She married Ernest “Ernie” Edwards on May 11, 1957. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2018.
She attended Erie schools.
Margaret worked for many years in the cafeteria at St. Titus School, and also dedicated her time to church during Santa’s workshop and CAC dinners.
She was a member of St. Titus Church.
Margaret enjoyed crocheting, reading and candy bars. She loved her family dearly.
She is survived by two daughters; Theresa Weaver and husband, Charles, of Erie, and Mary Sellen and husband, Rod, of Meadville; a son, Robert Edwards and wife, Ellen, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, Melissa, Amber, Miranda, Kayla and Zach; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by three sisters, Marion Pamula, Nancy Schufesky, and Lenora Schufesky and one brother, James Kennedy.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Food Bank, 34 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
