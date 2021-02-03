Mr. Kenneth C. Klock, 54, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness.
Ken was born on Jan. 7, 1967 in Landsdown, Pennsylvania to George H. Klock Sr. and the late Dorothy Wadsworth Trabosch. He married Karen Artman on Aug. 23, 2013.
He worked for several years as a constable for Crawford County and was the owner of the private investigating service, Klock Security.
Ken was a member of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department and Moose #84 Family Center.
He enjoyed working with CB radios and security communication. He was an all around good guy who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dogs.
Ken is survived by his wife, Karen, of Titusville; his father, George, of Butler, Alabama; a son, Matthew Wakefield, of Philadelphia; a brother, George Klock Jr. and wife, Carolann, of West Chester, Pennsylvania; a sister, Linda Klick, of Landsdown, Pennsylvania; four stepchildren, Joshua Sutton and wife, Cassie, of Oil City, Timothy Peterson Jr., of Erie, Hayley Sutton, of Townville and Jason Sutton, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Ken was preceded in death by a brother, John E. “Jack” Klock.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
