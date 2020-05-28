William B. “Bill” Kocher, 92, of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, formerly of Titusville, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Brandywine Hospital following an illness.
He was born on July 11, 1927 in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Bill was the son of the late Clare and Laverne (Beynon) Kocher. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Blomquist) Kocher, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
He was a mechanical engineer for Cytemp Specialty Steel and manager of the Precision Rolled Products Division in Titusville. Bill was a graduate of Grove City College, Class of 1953. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during WWII.
Bill attended First Presbyterian Church of Titusville and was a Boy Scouts Scoutmaster. He enjoyed golf, woodworking and Pittsburgh Steeler and Penn State football games.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Steve and his wife, Debbie Kocher, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Kathy and her husband, Dan Stewart, of Honey Brook, Chris Post, of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania and Lisa and her husband, Steve Bodamer, of Pleasantville; a brother, Ed Kocher, of Erie and a sister, Dorothy Symons, of Columbiana, Ohio. Bill was a cherished father and grandfather to his beloved children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oaklands Cemetery in Warren, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Bill to Grove City College, attention of the Director of Foundation and Corporate Relations, Grove City College, 100 Campus Drive, Grove City, Pa. 16127.
Arrangements are being made by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania.
For additional information and online condolences, please visit thelabsfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.