Marian Gladys Langdon, 67, of Titusville passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on July 26, 1953 in Titusville to the late Ralph C. and Gladys (Johnson) White.
She graduated from Titusville High School in 1971. She married Steven Grandin on February 13, 2009. She was employed at Warner’s Bakery, Titusville Area School District and Kessler’s Laundry Mat.
Marian enjoyed her family, her children and her grandchildren. She spent many hours volunteering in every activity her kids were involved in. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening, cooking, baking, canning, making candy and hard tack, reading, being outside, camping and her many chocolate labs.
She is survived by her husband Steve of Titusville; a son, Kenneth R. Langdon II and wife, Jen, of North Carolina; a daughter, Cheri Mott and husband, Craig, of Oil City; three grandchildren, Geremiah Mott, of Titusville, Hanamay and Abigayil Mott, of Oil City; three grand-dogs, Spencer, Daisy and Sporky; and several nieces and nephews.
Marian was preceded in death by her son, Dan Langdon; her daughter, Diane Langdon; and a brother, Ralph White.
An outside memorial service will be held at the Breedtown Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. There will be an additional celebration of Marian’s life to be held at a later date this summer.
Inurnment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
