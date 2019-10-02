George W. Harwthorne, 91

Mr. George W. Hawthorne, 91, formerly of Hydetown passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 10:04 p.m., at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Mr. Hawthorne was born on April 28, 1928, to the late Victor Hawthorne and Cecil Howard Morehead.

He attended Titusville area schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He entered the service on Aug. 12, 1949, in Erie and was honorably discharged on Dec. 16, 1953, with the rank of Sergeant.

George was formerly employed by American Meter and Hayes Manufacturing of Erie. He owned and operated Hawthorne Modern Cleaning Services until his retirement.

He was a former member of the First Assembly of God and Enterprise Faith Community Church. He belonged to the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, Titusville Senior Center, and the Christian Men’s Fellowship.

George was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking and auto repair.

He is survived by his wife, Coralyn Emerson Hawthorne of Hydetown whom he married in 2010; a son, Victor Hawthorne of Konawa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Vicki Wurst and husband, Joseph, of Cranberry Township, Sarah Heron, of Pittsburgh, Kristina Johnson Ingram and husband, Jason, of Conneaut, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Heron; and 4 brothers, Victor Hawthorne, Harry Hawthorne, Frank Morehead and Roy Morehead.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354 on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.