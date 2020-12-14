Alice Louise Hollabaugh Lewis, 91, formerly of Townville passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Alice was born on July 5, 1929 in Titusville to the late Leroy Jessie and Louise Iva (Armstrong) Wright.
She was a former member of the Full Gospel Church in Pleasantville.
Alice enjoyed reading her Bible, growing flowers and plants.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra M. Hollabaugh, of Meadville; a daughter-in-law, Betty Hollabaugh, of Meadville; three grandchildren, Karen Chase and husband, Raymond, of Meadville, Gerald Hutchison, of Corry, Tammy Hollabaugh-Howard and husband, Joe, of Meadville; four great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Ames, of Warren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by 2 husbands, Mearl D. Hollabaugh whom she married on Aug. 11, 1945 in Meadville and passed away on Jan. 12, 1994. Robert E. Lewis who she married on Sep. 15, 1997 at Townville and passed away on Oct. 31, 2019; a son, Dale W Hollabaugh; a brother, Norman Wright; and a sister, Lois Saxton.
A memorial service to celebrate Alice’s life will be conducted at a later date.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
